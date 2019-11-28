Drunk driver hides under stranger’s bedcovers

A man from Ma'anshan, East China's Anhui Province, climbed onto others bed and hided into the quilt when escaping from police's chasing after a drunk driving. However, he was eventually found by police. Screenshot from Lizhibo

A drunk driver who took to foot to evade police, broke into a stranger's home and hid under the bedcovers. A woman's screams alerted the pursuing police who had almost given up their chase, and they arrested the man who is likely to be charged with crimes far worse than drunk driving.Police in Ma'anshan, East China's Anhui Province, only became suspicious of the motorist, surnamed Wu, after he hurriedly parked his car in a bicycle lane and rushed down a dark lane of a local residential area.Police followed the man and were about to give up when they heard a scream from the ground floor flat. Residents quickly pointed out the drunk sitting on the side of a bed and police asked "Is the red car yours? What are you doing here?"The man didn't give a good explanation and his slurred speech showed he was extremely intoxicated, according to the police video posted on social media by Lizhibo.The man finally admitted he had been drinking and driving and told police he only tried to evade them because his license had already been suspended for drunk driving."What a genius! He'll likely never have a chance to drive for the rest of his life, which is good for both him and other citizens," wrote a netizen on Sina Weibo.In China, people convicted of extreme drunk driving can be fined between 1,000 ($142.3) and 2,000 yuan, be sentenced to months in jail and have their driving licenses suspended for five years.Global Times