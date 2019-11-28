Alumnus gives his middle school a gift: 10 live pigs

A man from Yangjiang, South China's Guangdong Province, presents ten pigs to his high school to mark the school's 110 anniversary. Screenshot from chinanews.com

RELATED ARTICLES: Restoring pig production a political task for China to rein in inflation

A truck loaded with ten squealing pigs pulled into a schoolyard in South China in front of hundreds of students who applauded the gift from a former student who graduated almost 30 years ago.The donation, made on the 110th anniversary of the school's founding, was worth about thousands of yuan according to some netizens' estimate.Liu Jiehong, the alumnus, bought the pigs and hired the truck he had festooned with red banners announcing his donation to Yangjiang No.1 Middle School to the cheers and applause of students and staff members.The school later had the pigs slaughtered and the pork was distributed to students, teachers and staff."What a rich guy and what a practical gift considering the high price of pork," said a netizens on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo."The average weight of a pig on the meat market is about 100 kilograms and the price of pork is about 40 yuan per kilogram, so that means the gift is worthy 40,000 yuan ($5,600)!" said another Weibo user.The video posted by chinanews.com didn't mention how many families connected to the school got a share of the estimated 1,000 kilograms of pork."We didn't expect a big reaction on social media but it shows our alumni still cares about our school," a staffer of the middle school said in the video.Global Times