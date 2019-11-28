Sand dunes eat 130 phones a year

Tourists ride camels at the Singing Sand Dunes near Dunhuang, in Northwest China's Gansu Province on August 20, 2019. Photo: VCG

The Singing Sand Dunes near Dunhuang, in Northwest China's Gansu Province have a veracious appetite for tourists' personal belongings, swallowing phones, wallets and ID cards, but local administrators say the dunes eventually cough up 130 lost phones a year.The 13-square-kilometer tourist site features some 50-meter-tall rolling dunes of pure sand are part of the Minsha Shan Desert. They attract more than a million visitors a year.Tourists often slide down the dunes or take camel rides, and few of them drop a personal effect or two which quickly disappears into the sand, according to an online video posted by CCTV News.Tourists can spend hours digging with their bare hands or a borrowed shovel looking for their valuables, but if they don't know exactly where they fell, it's unlikely they'll be immediately found.Sometime later, as winds erode the sand, some of the lost items rise to the surface and are recovered and returned to their owners."The name of the mountain should be changed to "Ringtone Dunes," a netizen suggested on Weibo.Global Times