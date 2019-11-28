18 prizes awarded to articles on China-Tunisia bilateral ties

A total of 18 prizes of a regional competition were awarded Wednesday to the best articles as part of the celebration of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Tunisia.Many academics, researchers, artists, representatives of civil society as well as students of the Confucius Institute of Tunis took part in the award ceremony held at the headquarters of the Chinese Embassy in Tunis.This competition includes three categories of prizes for the languages of Arabic, French and Chinese.Among the jury of the competition are two members of the Tunisian Federation of Newspaper Directors and the Tunisia-China Friendship Association (TCFA), in addition to a diplomat from the Chinese embassy."The objective is to provide a platform for exchanges that allow Tunisian and Chinese friends of all levels to actively contribute to the development of relations between China and Tunisia with their ideas and proposals," said Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wang Wenbin."We had received more than 100 articles, the contents of which are very widespread and formulate many suggestions for the development of our relationship in the future, and this has given us immense inspirations," added the ambassador.Ezzedine Ben Salah, member of the jury, revealed to the Xinhua News Agency that most of the candidate articles are of good quality, adding that many Tunisians know China and its diversity of customs and cultures perfectly."Some candidates have used precise figures in addition to ideas that can help promote bilateral investment between our two countries," explained Ben Salah.Representing the TCFA, Ezzeddine Jebali stressed that the content discovered through these articles has made it possible to get a close look at the great progress China-Tunisia bilateral ties have made over the past 55 years.