Fiji inks agreement with social media platform Sina Weibo to attract Chinese travelers

Snorkeling in Fiji Photo: Courtesy of Tourism Fiji
Fijian people perform a local dance to welcome tourists. Photo: Courtesy of Tourism Fiji
Tourism Fiji formalized its partnership with China's Twitter-like social media platform Sina Weibo in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on November 21, aiming to attract more consumers from the Chinese market.
Fiji is one of the first Pacific countries to sign a Belt and Road
Memorandum of Understanding with China. The country sent a delegation to Beijing to attend the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in April.
"China is a very strategic market for us because it's a market in which we see huge potential," said Matthew Stoeckel, CEO of Tourism Fiji.
China is Fiji's fourth largest source market. More than 50,000 Chinese visited the country in 2018, hitting a record high.
Couples and families are now the top two target consumers of Fiji's tourism campaign in China. Chartered flights from cities like Tianjin and Hangzhou are available to visitors during the Chinese New Year, which is a time of reunion for millions of Chinese families.
Fiji is now finding opportunities in second-tier cities like Chengdu. Chengdu ranked at the top as the best performing economy of any Chinese city, overtaking Shenzhen, according to an annual report recently released by the US-based think tank the Milken Institute.
"We have noticed the economic growth in Southwest China," said Vincent Zheng, regional manager of Greater China for Tourism Fiji.
"We hope cities like Chengdu can become engines for our future growth."Tell Fiji through stories
Chinese tourists account for 5.5 percent of Fiji's tourism market share, following Australia, New Zealand and North American countries.
Fiji now invests in China for the long-term, hoping for the market's future growth, and is now building a brand profile in the market to help build awareness among Chinese customers.
Tourism Fiji has worked with Chinese travel agencies, set up a development board in Shanghai and leveraged the power of social media to create more influence.
The Tourism Fiji's Sina Weibo account has more than 80,000 followers. Around 70 percent of these followers are in their 20s and 30s.
"Visitors aged between 25-35 are the major demographic for Chinese tourists in Fiji, " said Zheng.
Young tourists demand more personalized and diversified experiences. To cater to this group's needs, Tourism Fiji has launched a project with Sina Weibo to have young idol Luo Yunxi share his travel experiences in a video which has earned nearly 200 million views on the platform.
"I've been trying to vocalize our unique selling proposition and taglines about Fiji. It's really not something tangible. It's emotional and experiences you have," said Stoeckel.
"I think social media is a really great channel to introduce Fiji through stories."
The number of Sina Weibo users interested in traveling has reached almost 200 million, making them one of the biggest interest groups on the social media platform. The content shared on the platform has also changed from standardized travel guides to niche and in-depth articles on lesser-known destinations such as Fiji.
Approximately 127 million users published 4.9 billion posts related to travel in 2018. 'Bula spirit'
Skydiving and snorkeling are the most popular activities among Chinese travelers. However, it's the "Bula
spirit" that distinguishes Fiji from other island countries. Bula
is the word Fijians use when saying hello but it also means to wish others to have the energy of life.
"You find the 'Bula
spirit' ubiquitously across Fiji," said Stoeckel.
"Everywhere you go, everyone will greet you with a heartfelt 'Bula
' and look you in the eyes. Trust me, you believe that is from the heart because it is."
Fiji is now preparing for the second phase of its "Bulanaire" campaign next year, a word combining Bula
with billionaire, which aims to celebrate those who are rich in happiness.Finding a balance
Tourism is the pillar industry in Fiji, as it accounts for more than one-third of the country's GDP.
Fiji seeks to maintain the sustainability of the tourism industry by combining business with charity.
Fiji now invites visitors to participate in protecting the environment such as restoring coral reefs and working on the rehabilitation of turtles and other animals to make tourism "a very positive force."
By combining environmental-friendly experiences with tourism, Fiji's model could possibly attract more tourists, including Chinese tourists as it makes traveling more than a leisure time activity.
"Where Fiji stands alone is the experiences you have there. You arrive as a guest but many will see you as a family," said Stoeckel.