China’s ‘artificial sun’ device set to be commissioned in 2020

Public visit the model of artificial sun in Hefei, capital of East China's Anhui Province in October 2006. Through the model, they can know how the machine generates electricity. Photo: VCG

The HL-2M Tokamak, China's next-generation "artificial sun," is expected to be operational in 2020 as installation work has progressed smoothly since the delivery of a coil system in June.Designed to replicate the natural reactions that occur in the sun using hydrogen and deuterium gases as fuels, the device aims to provide clean energy through controlled nuclear fusion.The new apparatus, with a more advanced structure and control mode, is expected to generate plasmas hotter than 200 million degrees Celsius, said Duan Xuru, head of the Southwestern Institute of Physics under the China National Nuclear Corporation, at the ongoing 2019 China Fusion Energy Conference held in Leshan, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.The artificial sun will provide key technical support for China's participation in the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, as well as when self-designing and building fusion reactors, he noted.