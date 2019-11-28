Russia denounces proposed doping ban as ‘politicized’

RUSADA chief Yury Ganus and RUSADA deputy chief Margarita Pakhnotskaya give a media briefing in front of the RUSADA (Russia's anti-doping agency) office in Moscow on September 20, 2018. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on September 20, 2018 lifted a ban on Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA), paving the way for Russian athletes to return to competition across all sports. Photo: VCG

Russia on Thursday hit back at a proposed four-year ban on the country's athletes, denouncing accusations of a doping coverup as a politically motivated attempt to block its athletes from competing.A committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday made a bombshell recommendation for Russia to be barred from all sporting competition for four years.It accused Moscow of falsifying laboratory data handed over to investigators as part of a probe into the doping allegations that have plagued Russia for years. If WADA chiefs adopt the committee's recommendations at a meeting in Paris on December 9, Russia faces exclusion from key sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Speaking to reporters in Moscow on Thursday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused other nations of pursuing doping claims so they don't have to face off against Russian athletes."This is about the politicization of this issue in order to squeeze Russia out. There is a term for such a thing: unfair competition. This is a battle without rules, maybe even already a war," she said."The issue of doping... focuses exclusively on Russia, the problems of other countries are not discussed at all."The scandal has tainted Russia's sporting reputation since the revelation of large-scale state-sponsored doping aimed at improving Russia's medal performance at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.Russian track and field athletes were barred from competing at the Rio Olympics in 2016 although Russians competing in other events were allowed to take part.The ban was widened to include all events at the 2018 Winter Olympics, though Russian competitors who could prove they were above suspicion were able to compete as neutrals under the Olympic flag.Russia's Olympic Committee said Thursday it would do all it can to ensure Russian athletes take part in the 2020 Games."We will do everything in our power to ensure our team is in Tokyo under the Russian flag," news agency RIA Novosti quoted committee chief Stanislav Pozdnyakov as saying.