Changxing hosts marathon

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

RELATED ARTICLES: Ethiopian wins Quzhou Marathon

More than 10,000 runners participated in the Changxing Marathon in Changxing, East China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday, with Chinese distance running ace Li Zicheng claiming the men's race.Li finished the 42.195 kilometers in 2 hours 22 minutes and 26 seconds, followed by local runner Tang Bin, who clocked in at 2:32:02.Seba Lakech Girma of Ethiopia won the women's race in 2:47:53.Changxing is a county-level city in northern Zhejiang bordering on Jiangsu Province. Its picturesque Taihu Lake is promoted as a tourist attraction.