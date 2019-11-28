Panzhihua to host canoe competition

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

RELATED ARTICLES: Lushui to host wildwater canoe World Cup

Panzhihua in Southwest China's Sichuan Province is set to host an international canoe race from December 7 to 8, organizers said.The ICF Wildwater Canoeing China Open will feature sprints on December 7 and distance races the following day. More than 150 elite athletes from 17 countries and regions have registered to compete.The prefecture-level city of Panzhihua sits in the far south of the province at the confluences of the Jinsha and Yalong rivers, which are tributaries of the Yangtze River. The city's mild winter makes it a hot tourist destination.