Cultural exchange conference debuts in Palace Museum

Participants at the Dialogue on Exchange and Mutual Learning among Civilizations 2019 Talks in the Forbidden City on November 28, 2019. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Wang Yajun, vice minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the CPC, speaks at the Dialogue on Exchange and Mutual Learning among Civilizations 2019 Talks in the Forbidden City on November 28, 2019. Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Association for International Understanding

The inaugural Dialogue on Exchange and Mutual Learning among Civilizations 2019 Talks in the Forbidden City commenced at the Palace Museum on Thursday and aims to provide a platform for countries to share ideas on building a peaceful world and harmonious civilization.Top officials and experts from China and abroad, including Bangladesh, Mexico, Egypt, and Peru, were in attendance."China is taking the leadership of culture and civilization, and we hope China could keep holding the event for more understanding among different cultures," said Fazle Rabbi Miah, deputy speaker of Bangladesh Parliament ."The history of the development of Chinese civilization is a history of civilization exchanges and mutual learning. We are willing to take this dialogue as an opportunity to build a bridge for the mutual learning and exchange of world civilizations, to tighten the bond for maintaining world peace," said Ji Bingxuan, President of the Chinese Association for International Understanding.Essam Sharaf, former Prime Minister of Egypt and Chairman of Sharaf Foundation, told the Global Times that China and Egypt are ancient civilizations full of rich cultural heritages, and both countries should take responsibility to preserve them and restore traditional values."People in the US do not like the trade war, and they can not do anything since the government is taking charge of it, but we could focus on bringing our values back and present them through art," Sharaf said.Sharaf pointed out that culture does not have a border and said, "Although I do not understand Chinese, I am still touched by the beauty of artworks when I appreciate Chinese paintings and calligraphy."The former prime minister also hoped both two countries could enhance cultural exchanges and cooperation. He used China's current progress as an example of how the country has infused a new spirit among its traditional culture in the modern era by attracting greater attention from younger generations, which Egypt should follow.Other participants shared their opinions on the idea of establishing a beautiful world through different forums at the event and created a manifesto during the closing ceremony calling for stronger cultural discussions."Each culture is equal, and we cannot say one culture is superior to another. We need more communication to know each other better so that we can build a community with a shared future for mankind," said Wang Yajun, vice minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.