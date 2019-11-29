Blue Man Group kicks off China tour in Beijing

US performance art troupe Blue Man Group kicks off its debut China tour in Beijing on November 27. Photo: Courtesy of Sihaiyijia

US performance art troupe Blue Man Group kicked off its debut China tour in Beijing, earning massive approval among Chinese fans.The troupe's opening night performance, at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, was a 90-minute assault on audience senses, providing an experience filled with shock and laughter.Taking ordinary objects and making them appear unusual has long been the troupe's philosophy. Stage props, including music, paint, fluorescent lights, oil drums, toilet paper, and balloons, are used during each performance."It is such a dreamlike interactive experience. I like the creativity in combining art and technology, which is very impressive," said a Chinese netizen on Sina Weibo.The troupe will offer performances through December 8 at the arts center. The tour will stop in Xining, in Qinghai Province, Lanzhou, in Gansu Province, and Guangzhou, in South China's Guangdong Province, and Shanghai.Founded in 1991, Blue Man Group performances feature mime, juggling, multimedia installations, and action art.Blue Man Group performs in cities worldwide including New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Paris, and London.