Chinese vice premier stresses improving AIDS prevention, treatment

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan visits a center for disease prevention and control in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 28, 2019. Sun has called for more efforts to improve China's system for the prevention and control of AIDS and other major infectious diseases during an inspection tour in Beijing Thursday. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

RELATED ARTICLES: AIDS awareness

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has called for more efforts to improve China's system for the prevention and control of AIDS and other major infectious diseases during an inspection tour in Beijing Thursday.Sun stressed the need to shift the focus and resources to the grassroots level, improve the capacity of community-level governance and strengthen the protection of people's health.She urged local departments to optimize their strategies for AIDS prevention and control, improve service systems and give full play to the advantages of community organizations to mobilize the whole society to participate in the initiative.Sun also stressed health education in communities and schools to popularize knowledge about AIDS prevention, control and treatment.