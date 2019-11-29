In pics: power grid construction in NW China's Xinjiang

Wang Siming, a technician from southwest China's Yunnan province, has lunch at the construction site of power grid construction in Maryang Township, Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2019. Maryang Township and Datong Township are located in the Pamir Plateau amid high mountains and deep valleys, far away from the county seat. For a long time, the terrain causes the slow development of power and other infrastructure, which has become the main obstacle for the local poverty alleviation. Even the photovoltaic power panels set by the government can only satisfy the basic lighting needs of villagers in the two townships. To resolve the problem of power supply, local authorities of Xinjiang increased the investment to implement the power grid extension project, which will benefit many remote villages after completion. At present, hundreds of electric technicians from all over the country have overcome the difficulties of high altitude and low temperature to carry out the construction. According to the plan, the power grid extension project of Maryang Township and Datong Township will be completed in succession before the end of June next year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

