Over 200 relics unearthed in north China's Paleolithic cave site

Part of relics unearthed from the Paleolithic cave site in north China's Tianjin. (Photo provided to Xinhua)

More than 20 relics were recently discovered in a Paleolithic cave site in north China's Tianjin Municipality, local cultural heritage protection authorities said Thursday.The site is located on a hill in Guoxiangyu Village, Jizhou District. Ten stone tools were unearthed in previous excavations at the entrance of the cave.

Archaeologist at the unearthed site. (Photo provided to Xinhua)

The new round of excavation was conducted by the cultural heritage protection center of Tianjin, the research center for Chinese frontier archaeology of Jilin University and the cultural relics protection and management institute of Jizhou.Sheng Lishuang, deputy director of the cultural heritage protection center of Tianjin, said more than 100 items of stone tools and animal skeletons were unearthed in a bigger cave, while the others were found in a smaller cave.

Members of the archaeology team work at the cave site. (Photo provided to Xinhua)

RELATED ARTICLES: China and Pakistan step up joint efforts to protect cultural relics

The stone implements, including flints, blades, scrapers and drills, have been sent to professional testing institutions."The results will be able to tell us how old the site is," Sheng said.