China imposes tougher punishments for food safety violators

Employees work on a rice noodle production line in a food plant in Cangzhou, North China’s Hebei Province, on Monday. With the support of the local government, many small rice noodle workshops were transformed and upgraded to modern enterprises, aiming to guarantee food safety. Local food plants also expect to export their products to overseas markets. Photo: VCG

China's revised regulation on the implementation of the Food Safety Law is scheduled to take effect on Sunday, Dec. 1.The regulation underscored tougher punishments for food safety violators, adding a system to hold legal representatives and persons responsible to account, imposing fines of up to 10 times their annual income.Random inspections from higher departments and other supervisory means were also required by the regulation. In addition, for those food items not covered by current food safety standards, supplementary items and examination methods will be drawn up by the food-safety-related department of the State Council.The reward system for tip-offs was optimized with greater rewards to be given to internal whistle-blowers, according to the regulation.