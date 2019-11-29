Abuser detained for domestic violence against celebrity blogger

A woman demonstrates against domestic violence in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, December 10, 2014. File Photo: VCG

A man was given 20-day administrative detention by public security authorities in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality for intentional injury and other illegal acts and was also fined, local judicial organs confirmed Thursday.The man, 44, surnamed Chen, was the ex-boyfriend of He Yuhong, a 28-year-old well-known web star, who shot to fame last year by using her makeup skills to turn herself into a real-life version of Mona Lisa, as well as other famous paintings and stars.The makeup artist published a 12-minute video on Sina Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, through her certified account YUYAMIKA on Monday, which was also International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, saying that Chen had abused her several times since April.Surveillance footage in the video showed Chen forcibly dragging her out of an elevator while she struggled to get rid of him.The video also included Chen's ex-wives and friends talking about more domestic violence incidents and related experiences involving Chen, which has raised heated discussion in recent days.The public security authorities of Jiangbei District, Chongqing, launched an investigation into the case, and found, from April to August 2019, Chen repeatedly dragged, pushed and beat He. Chen also committed illegal acts of threatening others through China's social media platform WeChat.To prevent Chen from intentionally injuring her again, He applied to a local court for a writ of personal safety protection on Wednesday, which has been approved.China has set up a personal safety protection writ system to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of victims of domestic violence, particularly minors, the elderly, the disabled, and pregnant women.