Villages become popular tourism destinations in central China's Henan

People visit Tianpudawan Village of Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 28, 2019. Under the policy of promoting the construction of "beautiful villages" in Xinxian County, Tianpudawan Village, Xihe Village and Dingliwan Village have become popular tourism destinations for visitors. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2019 shows a view of Dingliwan Village in Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province. Under the policy of promoting the construction of "beautiful villages" in Xinxian County, Tianpudawan Village, Xihe Village and Dingliwan Village have become popular tourism destinations for visitors. Photo:Xinhua

