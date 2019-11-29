Beijing 2022 venue Big Air Shougang lit up

Big Air Shougang, the venue for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, lit up on Nov. 28, 2019. The only snow event venue in the downtown area for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Big Air Shougang will host an FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Cup competition from Dec. 10 to 14. Photo: China News Service

