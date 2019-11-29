UK’s Johnson replaced by ice block in TV debate

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference in London, Britain, on Nov. 18, 2019. In their addresses at the Confederation of British Industry annual conference on Monday, the leaders of the country's three main national parties sent vastly different Brexit messages to a room filled with business leaders. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

British broadcaster Channel 4 represented Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a block of melting ice in a prime-time election debate on the environment on Thursday, prompting his Conservative Party to complain this broke impartiality rules.The broadcaster invited leaders of all Britain's main political parties to take part in the debate before election, but both Johnson and the leader of the Brexit Party declined to attend.