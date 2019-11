An "I Seoul U" sign in Seoul Photo: IC

South Korea's central bank on Friday cut its growth forecast for this year to 2 percent, which would be the weakest rate in a decade.The Bank of Korea also trimmed its prediction for next year to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent, governor Lee Ju-yeol told reporters. The 2 percent figure would be the slowest expansion since 2009, when the country posted 0.8 percent growth in the wake of the global economic crisis.