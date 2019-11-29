China's goods, services trade income totals 1.62 tln yuan in October

The land-sea freight train of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor heading for Indonesia waits to depart in southwest China's Chongqing, April 26, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

China's international goods and services trade income amounted to 1.62 trillion yuan (about 228 billion US dollars) in October while its expenditures stood at 1.42 trillion yuan, official data showed Friday.The country saw a surplus of 201.9 billion yuan in international goods and services trade last month, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).In breakdown, China's goods trade income stood at 1.48 trillion yuan in October with an expenditure of 1.16 trillion yuan, leading to a 328.6-billion-yuan surplus, the SAFE data showed.Meanwhile, services trade saw a 126.7-billion-yuan deficit, as services income and expenditure stood at 133.1 billion yuan and 259.8 billion yuan, respectively.