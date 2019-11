Snow falls in Beijing

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2019 shows the snow-covered bikes in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing saw a snowfall on Friday. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2019 shows the snow-covered bushes in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing saw a snowfall on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2019 shows the snow-covered bushes in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing saw a snowfall on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Cars run on the street during a snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2019. Beijing saw a snowfall on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2019 shows a snow-covered car in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing saw a snowfall on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)