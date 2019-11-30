HOME >>
WORLD
Casualties feared as blast targets police van in Afghanistan's Helmand province
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/30 13:50:53
Photo: Xinhua
Casualties feared as blast targeted a police van in Nawa Barak Zayi district of the southern Helmand province, Afghanistan on Saturday, a local official said.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Trump visits troops in Afghanistan, says talks back on with Taliban insurgents
Posted in:
CENTRAL & SOUTH ASIA
,WORLD FOCUS
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus