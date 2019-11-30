HOME >>
China's non-manufacturing PMI rises in November
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/30 13:58:56
Photo: Xinhua
The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 54.4 in November, up from 52.8 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.
