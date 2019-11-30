One foreigner, one Taiwan man nabbed for alleged involvement in HK riots, endangering China's national security

Photo: Xinhua

Two individuals were arrested for allegedly engaging in activities endangering China's national security and for their involvement in the Hong Kong riot s, domestic media reported on Saturday, in a latest move which analysts believed the arrest will deter secessionist forces meddling in Hong Kong and fueling political unrest.Lee Meng-chu, a Taiwan resident, was arrested by the national security authorities in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, for allegedly spying and leaking China's national secrets, according to Guangzhou-based Nanfang Daily.Lee is a an active partaker in secessionist activities in the island of Taiwan, and went to Hong Kong in August to support anti-government protests which have escalated to chaos and violence, the report said. Lee also allegedly sneaked into the mainland and snooped on military secrets.Meanwhile, Lee Henley (Hu Xiang), a foreign national suspected of funding activities threatening China's national security, including allegedly conspiring with foreign forces to support Hong Kong riots, was also arrested by authorities in Guangzhou, according to media reports.The moves came days after the US President Donald Trump signed the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into a law, at the behest of the US politicians who openly support riots in Hong Kong. The newly passed act will give more room to Washington to impose sanctions on Beijing, in support of Hong Kong protesters many of whom are radical rioters.

Photo: Xinhua

RELATED ARTICLES: US cannot cut off HK from the world

"The recent arrest shows that the central government is on high alert on Hong Kong secessionism, along with enhanced law enforcement," Tang Fei, member of the council of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, told the Global Times.This will also trigger a deterring effect on the Hong Kong and Taiwan secessionist forces who collide with each other to carry on with their illegal activities.The Chinese Foreign Ministry recently criticized the Hong Kong-related act approved by Washington, saying it exposed the malicious and hegemonic nature of the US, which is against the interest of the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots.It aims to undermine Hong Kong's stability and prosperity, sabotage the "one country, two systems," principle and disrupt the Chinese nation's endeavor to realize great rejuvenation, the ministry said.