US cannot cut off HK from the world
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/11/30 16:06:45
This is no longer the world in the early days after the end of the Cold War. The US cannot cut off China's connection with the world. Even if the US breaks relations with China, US allies and most countries need to develop relations with China. If the US insists on unilateralism and zero-sum game, it is choosing an irreversible decline for itself.
