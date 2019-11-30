3 wounded in stabbing incident in The Hague, perpetrator on run

Photo:VCG

A stabbing incident in the center of The Hague on Friday night left three people wounded, the police stated.The perpetrator is on the run. According to the police, the man is aged between 40 and 45.The incident occurred at the Grotemarktstraat, a busy shopping street at the center of the city.Due to "Black Friday", a day of discounts, it was crowded. The street is now closed off by the police.Motive of the attack remains unknown. "It is complex and we have to be careful," said the police of The Hagu, adding "Therefore it takes time. We understand there are questions, but as soon as there is more information we will give it."