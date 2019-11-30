Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway put into operation

The first train of Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway leaves from Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2019. Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway was put into operation on Friday. The railway line cuts half of the traveling time between Wuhan and Shiyan, making it more convenient for the passengers along the line. Photo:Xinhua

Citizens take a selfie in front of Xiangyang East Railway Station of Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 26, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2019 shows Shiyan East Railway Station of Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway in central China's Hubei Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2019 shows Xiangyang East Railway Station of Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2019 shows a train running on a bridge over the Danjiangkou reservoir during a trial of Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway in central China's Hubei Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2019 shows Shiyan East Railway Station of Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway in central China's Hubei Province. Photo:Xinhua