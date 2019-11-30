Workers collect wheat straw in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2019 shows workers of a wheat straw recycling company collecting wheat straw in the field in Jiangxiang Town of Nanchang County, Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Photo:Xinhua

Workers of a wheat straw recycling company collect wheat straw in the field in Jiangxiang Town of Nanchang County, Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 29, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Workers of a wheat straw recycling company pack up collected wheat straw in the field in Jiangxiang Town of Nanchang County, Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 29, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2019 shows wheat straw collected in the field in Jiangxiang Town of Nanchang County, Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 29, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

An agricultural vehicle packs up collected wheat straw in the field in Jiangxiang Town of Nanchang County, Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 29, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

