Highlights of Shanghai International Hobby & Craft Expo

A craftswoman from northwest China's Qinghai Province shows embroidery at Shanghai International Hobby&Craft Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 29, 2019. The three-day Shanghai International Hobby&Craft Expo kicked off here on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

A craftswoman shows traditional weaving skills at Shanghai International Hobby&Craft Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 29, 2019. The three-day Shanghai International Hobby&Craft Expo kicked off here on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

"Plants" made with clay are diplayed at Shanghai International Hobby&Craft Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 29, 2019. The three-day Shanghai International Hobby&Craft Expo kicked off here on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

A craftswoman from southwest China's Yunnan Province displays a silver necklace at Shanghai International Hobby&Craft Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 29, 2019. The three-day Shanghai International Hobby&Craft Expo kicked off here on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

People play splicing wooden toys at Shanghai International Hobby&Craft Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 29, 2019. The three-day Shanghai International Hobby&Craft Expo kicked off here on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

Handmade accessories are displayed at Shanghai International Hobby&Craft Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 29, 2019. The three-day Shanghai International Hobby&Craft Expo kicked off here on Friday. Photo:Xinhua