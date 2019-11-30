Various activities held dring Winter Wonders in Brussels

People experience a light installation during the Winter Wonders in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 29, 2019. Featuring a series of activities such as the sound and light show, Christmas market and so on, the Winter Wonders 2019 in Brussels started on Nov. 29, 2019 and will last till Jan. 5, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People visit the Christmas market during the Winter Wonders in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 29, 2019.

People take photos at a light installation during the Winter Wonders in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 29, 2019.

People appreciate the sound and light show at the Grand Place during the Winter Wonders in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 29, 2019.

People buy snacks at the Christmas market during the Winter Wonders in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 29, 2019.

People watch a balloon parade at the Grand Place during the Winter Wonders in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 29, 2019.

People enjoy the sound and light show at the Grand Place during the Winter Wonders in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 29, 2019. Featuring a series of activities such as the sound and light show, Christmas market and so on, the Winter Wonders 2019 in Brussels started on Nov. 29, 2019 and will last till Jan. 5, 2020.

