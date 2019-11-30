Chinese premier urges unremitting efforts to prevent, treat AIDS

Students at the Xinle experimental primary school in Shijiazhuang, Central China’s Hebei Province gather in a circle with a red ribbon at the center at an AIDS prevention publicity event on Thursday. December 1 every year marks the World AIDS Day. Photo: VCG

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for unremitting efforts to prevent and treat major infectious diseases such as AIDS ahead of the 32nd World AIDS Day that falls on Dec. 1.Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said in an instruction that China has made marked achievements in the prevention and treatment of AIDS while facing some new situations requiring attention.Relevant agencies should take the reform of the disease prevention and control system as an opportunity to continue to innovate mechanisms and methods, ensure sound public health services, and focus on key areas, groups and links, he noted.While stressing the need to increase input in prevention and treatment, Li said scientific and technological research and development of drugs should be strengthened and the patients' life quality should be constantly improved.He said it is necessary to improve the effectiveness of education and intervention, strengthen monitoring and early warning, and give better play to the role of social organizations in AIDS prevention.