Chinese firm to help build artificial intelligence infrastructure in Ethiopia

A staff member (R) demonstrates 5G-based remote control of a robot during the 2019 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 29, 2019. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A Chinese firm has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopia authorities on establishing a National Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure (NAIF) in Ethiopia, reported state media outlet Ethiopia News Agency (ENA) on Saturday.The MoU was signed between Ethiopia Innovation and Technology State Minister, Sisay Tola and Chen Kuan, the founder and CEO of Chinese firm Infervision Technology Corporation in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Friday evening, reported ENA.Ethiopia hopes the partnership with Infervision will boost the technological capacity of its education, health care and medical services.Ethiopia also hopes the partnership will facilitate a platform for exchange of ideas and investment opportunities between enterprises of both countries in various sectors including energy, textile, agriculture, construction and information technology.Ethiopia and China have recently signed various agreements in the Information Communication and Technology (ICT), as Ethiopia looks to modernize its largely agrarian economy.On Monday, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and Ethiopia signed an MoU for the creation of Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP).The MoU agreement will make Ethiopia a gateway for Africa to join globalization by e-commerce platforms, which will inspire the whole Africa to grasp opportunities of the digital economy.The eWTP was proposed by Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, in 2016. It aims to set up an open platform for private enterprises and coordination among international organizations, governments and social groups which focus on the development of SMEs as well as trade.The documents of the MoU include eWTP framework, digital capacity building, and building a comprehensive digital hub.