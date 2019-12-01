Snow scenery of Jiankou Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/1 8:20:40

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2019 shows the snow scenery at Jiankou Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Bu Xiangdong/Xinhua)


 

