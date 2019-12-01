Alaska launches rescue operation for crashed plane

File photo: VCG

A plane carrying three people crashed in US state of Alaska, and search and rescue operation is underway, local media reported Saturday.The crash took place on Friday evening outside Cooper Landing in Kenai Peninsula, about 160 km south of Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska.The Anchorage Daily News (ADN) said the aircraft with three people on board crashed after it left Anchorage.It was unknown whether there were any survivors.The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center located the crash site and rescue teams were working to reach it Saturday, said officials, however, "weather and terrain prevented placing boots on the ground."