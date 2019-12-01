New Zealand to expect more heat for summer

People in costumes participate in the annual Christmas parade in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

New Zealanders can expect more above average temperatures for summer across the country, according to New Zealand National Institute of Water and Atmospheric (Niwa) Research on Sunday.Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said that heat waves will be probably coming through semi-regularly as New Zealand go through December."We've seen record or near-record temperatures, dozens of them as we went through November. We could be dealing with more of that as we go through the rest of the summer season," said Noll.He said the hot weather was due to the warming ocean around New Zealand."Our ocean temperatures are warming up, and the last couple of years we've had marine heat waves in our coastal waters," said Noll.Climate change was definitely part of the conversation, he said. "We live in a warming world. So these temperature extremes, they become more likely, the warmer our temperatures get."Some of New Zealand cities have had water restrictions and fire bans due to the dryness and rain deficit caused by hot weather.Fire emergencies surged across New Zealand as the weather is getting warmer from October. A large fire broke out in pine trees north of Dunedin in early November. On Oct. 22, fire broke out in Auckland SkyCity Convention centre construction site, burnt down the roof of the scheduled 2021 APEC meeting venue.