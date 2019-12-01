US carries out airdrops in Syria's Hasakah, kills 8 IS militants

Military and civilian vehicles drive on a road in al-Saha neighborhood of western Mosul, Iraq on May 29, 2017. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Monday that Iraqi forces are in the last stages of defeating Islamic State (IS) militants in the remaining neighborhoods of the western side of Mosul. According to Abadi, the security forces have freed about 95 percent of Mosul. Also on Monday, Maan al-Saadi, commander of Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) special operations, told Xinhua that the CTS forces have taken control of 70 percent of al-Saha neighborhood in north of the IS-held old city center and killed some 70 IS militants, most of them foreigners and non-Iraqi Arabs, in the battles during the past two days. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

The US forces carried out airdrops in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah on Saturday, killing eight Islamic State (IS) militants, state TV reported.The US carried out two airdrops in the villages of Hisso and Rajm al-Hajar, where the US forces killed eight IS militants, said the TV, spelling no further details.The official media outlets have previously reported US airdrops in northern Syria, mainly targeting IS militants.The IS has largely been defeated in Syria and many of its members and their family members are located in the al-Hol refugee camp, which is run by the Kurdish forces in Hasakah.