Algeria criticizes European Parliament's resolution on its internal affairs

Photo: VCG

Algeria's Minister of Communication Hassane Rabehi on Saturday said that the European Parliament resolution about "the situation of liberties in Algeria" has exposed some European parliamentarians are attempting to disturb Algeria's presidential election in December.Rabehi stressed that "Algerian people have become aware of these heinous schemes and they are determined to participate in voting on December 12," the official APS news agency reported.He added that Algeria does not accept the interference of others in its internal affairs and this is an unchangeable principle in its policy.The European Parliament on Thursday approved a resolution to express "deep concern over the human rights breaches and the lack of freedoms in Algeria," as the country witnesses since Feb. 22 rallies demanding changes.The resolution urges the Algerian government to "find a solution to the current (political) crisis based on a peaceful and open political path."Algeria will hold presidential election on Dec. 12 and five candidates, including two former prime ministers will compete for the presidency.