Chinese vice premier stresses all-out efforts in restoring hog production

Chinese pigs raised in a breeding base in South China’s Guangdong Province Photo: VCG

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Saturday underscored restoring hog production and ensuring the steady supply of livestock products by every means.Hu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a national livestock industry meeting in central China's Henan Province.Noting that stabilizing hog production and supply is a key task of the current work relating to agriculture, rural areas and rural people, Hu urged implementation of the measures rolled out to restore hog production, as well as ensuring the supply of pork during the upcoming New Year, the Spring Festival and the "two sessions" in March.Hu stressed domestic production as the foothold for securing market supply of livestock products, and called for nationwide efforts in developing standardized breeding of scale, an animal disease prevention system, pollution control and a modern logistics system.Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Yu Kangzhen underlined six measures to restore hog production at the same meeting, which included implementing supportive policies, enlarging production capacity and strengthening disease prevention and control.China's hog production had basically bottomed out and begun to transition into a rebound as key production indicators kept recovering.