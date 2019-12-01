Young Chinese dancers equipped with occupational training

Chinese dancers perform during the opening ceremony of "Experience China" at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in Paris, France, on June 12, 2018. The framework of "Experience China", a series of cultural events that have served as a platform to give foreign audiences access to Chinese culture, kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Man)

A training program dedicated to providing young Chinese dancers with career development platforms has trained 46 young artists, according to the China Dancers Association (CDA).The training program focuses on cultivating and supporting young dancers by various means including offering vocational training, raising funds for art creation, as well as sponsoring performances, the CDA said.Experts, scholars and artists both inside and outside the industry are invited to take the lead in art creation so as to develop a "demand-oriented" model.Since the program was launched in 2014, a total of 55 original dance works have been presented on stage, touring 13 countries for more than 200 performances, many of which were awarded domestic and international prizes.