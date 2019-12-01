Pic story of HIV/AIDS affected orphan in E China's Anhui

A photo of Junjun (2nd L) and other children orphaned by HIV/AIDS is displayed on the wall at Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 26, 2019. It's hard to connect 18-year old Junjun with an HIV/AIDS affected orphan. Studying in a high school in Fuyang, the unfortunate but confident boy looks just like his peers. Born an HIV-infected baby due to mother-to-child transmission in 2001, Junjun became an orphan in 2004 after his parents died of HIV/AIDS. Adopted by Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association, Junjun was able to receive the same education as ordinary children and enjoy a happy school life. He worked pretty hard at school, and at the spare time he also created lots of paintings to call on people to care for the HIV-infected group. Embraced by love and feeling accepted, the once skinny and timid little boy finally grew into an optimistic teenager and has been integrated into society with the label "AIDS orphan" gradually fading away. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Junjun (1st, L ) and other children orphaned by HIV/AIDS look at their photos taken years ago by Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 27, 2013. It's hard to connect 18-year old Junjun with an HIV/AIDS affected orphan. Studying in a high school in Fuyang, the unfortunate but confident boy looks just like his peers. Born an HIV-infected baby due to mother-to-child transmission in 2001, Junjun became an orphan in 2004 after his parents died of HIV/AIDS. Adopted by Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association, Junjun was able to receive the same education as ordinary children and enjoy a happy school life. He worked pretty hard at school, and at the spare time he also created lots of paintings to call on people to care for the HIV-infected group. Embraced by love and feeling accepted, the once skinny and timid little boy finally grew into an optimistic teenager and has been integrated into society with the label "AIDS orphan" gradually fading away. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Junjun, an HIV/AIDS affected orphan, paints in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 26, 2017. It's hard to connect 18-year old Junjun with an HIV/AIDS affected orphan. Studying in a high school in Fuyang, the unfortunate but confident boy looks just like his peers. Born an HIV-infected baby due to mother-to-child transmission in 2001, Junjun became an orphan in 2004 after his parents died of HIV/AIDS. Adopted by Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association, Junjun was able to receive the same education as ordinary children and enjoy a happy school life. He worked pretty hard at school, and at the spare time he also created lots of paintings to call on people to care for the HIV-infected group. Embraced by love and feeling accepted, the once skinny and timid little boy finally grew into an optimistic teenager and has been integrated into society with the label "AIDS orphan" gradually fading away. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Junjun, an HIV/AIDS affected orphan, paints at a painting center in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 25, 2019. It's hard to connect 18-year old Junjun with an HIV/AIDS affected orphan. Studying in a high school in Fuyang, the unfortunate but confident boy looks just like his peers. Born an HIV-infected baby due to mother-to-child transmission in 2001, Junjun became an orphan in 2004 after his parents died of HIV/AIDS. Adopted by Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association, Junjun was able to receive the same education as ordinary children and enjoy a happy school life. He worked pretty hard at school, and at the spare time he also created lots of paintings to call on people to care for the HIV-infected group. Embraced by love and feeling accepted, the once skinny and timid little boy finally grew into an optimistic teenager and has been integrated into society with the label "AIDS orphan" gradually fading away. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Photo taken on Nov. 26, 2019 show a painting created by Junjun, an HIV/AIDS affected orphan, in 2012 at Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province. It's hard to connect 18-year old Junjun with an HIV/AIDS affected orphan. Studying in a high school in Fuyang, the unfortunate but confident boy looks just like his peers. Born an HIV-infected baby due to mother-to-child transmission in 2001, Junjun became an orphan in 2004 after his parents died of HIV/AIDS. Adopted by Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association, Junjun was able to receive the same education as ordinary children and enjoy a happy school life. He worked pretty hard at school, and at the spare time he also created lots of paintings to call on people to care for the HIV-infected group. Embraced by love and feeling accepted, the once skinny and timid little boy finally grew into an optimistic teenager and has been integrated into society with the label "AIDS orphan" gradually fading away. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Junjun (2nd L) and other children orphaned by HIV/AIDS show their favored cartoon images in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 27, 2013. The cartoon images were created by teacher of Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association. It's hard to connect 18-year old Junjun with an HIV/AIDS affected orphan. Studying in a high school in Fuyang, the unfortunate but confident boy looks just like his peers. Born an HIV-infected baby due to mother-to-child transmission in 2001, Junjun became an orphan in 2004 after his parents died of HIV/AIDS. Adopted by Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association, Junjun was able to receive the same education as ordinary children and enjoy a happy school life. He worked pretty hard at school, and at the spare time he also created lots of paintings to call on people to care for the HIV-infected group. Embraced by love and feeling accepted, the once skinny and timid little boy finally grew into an optimistic teenager and has been integrated into society with the label "AIDS orphan" gradually fading away. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Junjun (C) and other children orphaned by HIV/AIDS show the 2018 Olympic mascots in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 30, 2011. It's hard to connect 18-year old Junjun with an HIV/AIDS affected orphan. Studying in a high school in Fuyang, the unfortunate but confident boy looks just like his peers. Born an HIV-infected baby due to mother-to-child transmission in 2001, Junjun became an orphan in 2004 after his parents died of HIV/AIDS. Adopted by Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association, Junjun was able to receive the same education as ordinary children and enjoy a happy school life. He worked pretty hard at school, and at the spare time he also created lots of paintings to call on people to care for the HIV-infected group. Embraced by love and feeling accepted, the once skinny and timid little boy finally grew into an optimistic teenager and has been integrated into society with the label "AIDS orphan" gradually fading away. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Junjun, an HIV/AIDS affected orphan, reads a book in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 25, 2019. It's hard to connect 18-year old Junjun with an HIV/AIDS affected orphan. Studying in a high school in Fuyang, the unfortunate but confident boy looks just like his peers. Born an HIV-infected baby due to mother-to-child transmission in 2001, Junjun became an orphan in 2004 after his parents died of HIV/AIDS. Adopted by Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association, Junjun was able to receive the same education as ordinary children and enjoy a happy school life. He worked pretty hard at school, and at the spare time he also created lots of paintings to call on people to care for the HIV-infected group. Embraced by love and feeling accepted, the once skinny and timid little boy finally grew into an optimistic teenager and has been integrated into society with the label "AIDS orphan" gradually fading away. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Junjun (2nd, L) plays game with other children orphaned by HIV/AIDS in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 30, 2011. It's hard to connect 18-year old Junjun with an HIV/AIDS affected orphan. Studying in a high school in Fuyang, the unfortunate but confident boy looks just like his peers. Born an HIV-infected baby due to mother-to-child transmission in 2001, Junjun became an orphan in 2004 after his parents died of HIV/AIDS. Adopted by Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association, Junjun was able to receive the same education as ordinary children and enjoy a happy school life. He worked pretty hard at school, and at the spare time he also created lots of paintings to call on people to care for the HIV-infected group. Embraced by love and feeling accepted, the once skinny and timid little boy finally grew into an optimistic teenager and has been integrated into society with the label "AIDS orphan" gradually fading away. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Junjun (2nd, L) plays game with other children orphaned by HIV/AIDS in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 30, 2011. It's hard to connect 18-year old Junjun with an HIV/AIDS affected orphan. Studying in a high school in Fuyang, the unfortunate but confident boy looks just like his peers. Born an HIV-infected baby due to mother-to-child transmission in 2001, Junjun became an orphan in 2004 after his parents died of HIV/AIDS. Adopted by Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association, Junjun was able to receive the same education as ordinary children and enjoy a happy school life. He worked pretty hard at school, and at the spare time he also created lots of paintings to call on people to care for the HIV-infected group. Embraced by love and feeling accepted, the once skinny and timid little boy finally grew into an optimistic teenager and has been integrated into society with the label "AIDS orphan" gradually fading away. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Junjun, an HIV/AIDS affected orphan, paints at a painting center in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 25, 2019. It's hard to connect 18-year old Junjun with an HIV/AIDS affected orphan. Studying in a high school in Fuyang, the unfortunate but confident boy looks just like his peers. Born an HIV-infected baby due to mother-to-child transmission in 2001, Junjun became an orphan in 2004 after his parents died of HIV/AIDS. Adopted by Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association, Junjun was able to receive the same education as ordinary children and enjoy a happy school life. He worked pretty hard at school, and at the spare time he also created lots of paintings to call on people to care for the HIV-infected group. Embraced by love and feeling accepted, the once skinny and timid little boy finally grew into an optimistic teenager and has been integrated into society with the label "AIDS orphan" gradually fading away. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Junjun (2nd R) and other children orphaned by HIV/AIDS touch their own favored cartoon images in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 30, 2011. The cartoon images were created by teacher of Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association. It's hard to connect 18-year old Junjun with an HIV/AIDS affected orphan. Studying in a high school in Fuyang, the unfortunate but confident boy looks just like his peers. Born an HIV-infected baby due to mother-to-child transmission in 2001, Junjun became an orphan in 2004 after his parents died of HIV/AIDS. Adopted by Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association, Junjun was able to receive the same education as ordinary children and enjoy a happy school life. He worked pretty hard at school, and at the spare time he also created lots of paintings to call on people to care for the HIV-infected group. Embraced by love and feeling accepted, the once skinny and timid little boy finally grew into an optimistic teenager and has been integrated into society with the label "AIDS orphan" gradually fading away. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)