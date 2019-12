Aksu, major apple production area in China

A staff member washes apples in an automatic equipment at an agricultural science and technology park in Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 28, 2019. Aksu is a major apple production area in China. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

A staff member checks apples before loading at an agricultural trade center in Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2019. Aksu is a major apple production area in China. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

A farmer selects apples at a farm in Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 28, 2019. Aksu is a major apple production area in China. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

A staff member grades an apple at a farm in Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 28, 2019. Aksu is a major apple production area in China. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)