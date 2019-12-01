Traditional Chinese lantern festival held in Nice, France

Visitors take photos of lanterns during the traditional Chinese lantern festival at the Phoenix Park in Nice, France, Nov. 29, 2019. The traditional Chinese lantern festival kicked off on Friday and will last till Feb. 23, 2020. A total of 550 lanterns display Chinese views, customs and mythology. (Xinhua/Tang Ji)

