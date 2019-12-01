Work Ethics to Be Enouraged, 996 to Be Withdrawn

Photo: Courtesy of Yang Zide

In October 2016, the Internet company 58.com was exposed to enforce the "996 work schedule,”which triggered a boycott from its employees. Yao Jinbo, CEO of the company, was also criticized by society. From the perspective of entrepreneurs represented by Yao, time is money. Workload can’t be guaranteed without working extra hours, so it seems necessary to enforce the “996 work schedule.” However, from my point of view, 996 is an illegal and unfair work schedule. In an era of increasingly fierce competition, we should encourage good work ethics, but that doesn't mean forced labor, exploitation, or manipulation. The work schedule of 996 should be withdrawn and my reasons are as follows:To begin with, the 996 work schedule violates the Law of Labor---employers can extend working hours, but not more than 44 hours a week. Apparently, the required working hours of "996 schedule" has far exceeded this stipulation. Frequent working overtime can cause a series of health problems: insomnia, gastrointestinal diseases, overwork obesity, and even death, which, to a certain extent, reflects a sickening overtime culture.Furthermore, opposing the “996 work schedule” does not mean that employees are reluctant to make efforts or do not strive for living. No matter how enthusiastic they are about their jobs, employees under such a tight schedule will shy away from innovations, even if it's highly desired. Prolonging working hours do not often improve efficiency. Skillful employees with high proficiency should be rewarded and learned from, especially when accomplishing workload without working overtime.Last but not least, different people have different understandings of success. Some employees may be more willing to spend time with their families, so it’s actually unfair that bosses impose their preferred working schedule opon their employees in order to gain profits. It's a disguised moral kidnapping. Managers should face up to their true demands.To sum up, I have two suggestions for those experiencing the “996 work schedule”: first, as managers, they should stand in employees' shoes. Employees are ordinary people and they need a normal life. Enterprises that can strike a balance between working hours and efficiency are more adaptable to the changes of the era and thus would achieve sustainable competitiveness. Finding a way to maximize the efficiency and inspire enthusiasm of employees is what the managers should do. Second, on the part of employees, they are supposed to be reasonable, affectionate, and communicable. If communication is really ineffective, they can appeal to some relevant departments for help, or resort to the weapon of law to settle the issue.As for me, I wouldn't take a 996 job in the future. After all, health is of primary importance. We work because we want a better life. Without a good health, what is the point of working? Of course, if some special work of urgency or vital importance really needs to be completed, appropriate overtime is acceptable.