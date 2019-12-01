We Deserve a Unique Brightness

Photo: Courtesy of Yang Yaojie

"Why don't you give it a second thought? The job is promising," said my dad."I agree, but it might only happen when pigs fly." Tony hung up on my dad abruptly, leaving him standing there alone. Tony turned down dad's advice once again. It was obvious that he want to escape to a world-- he can call it his own.My brother Tony is regarded as a gifted programmer. Like other young people, he is also fond of challenges and achievements. His enterprising spirit has earned him many remarkable honors and a nice position in his company. I was shocked to hear that he was determined to resign, and would give up those enviable salaries and benefits. Our dad was confused, too. So he called my brother for a clear explanation. As you can see, it did not work."After all, he loves freedom. And his choice" Dad sighed to persuade himself.In fact, Tony did tell me about his seemingly awesome position in that famous internet company. I expressed my admiration towards his job of being able to use computer all the time. But he didn't seemed to be so cheerful about it."Yeah. Facing screens around the clock." He muttered to himself, "It was fascinating to me at first, but...there's fewer personal time left for me for my hobbies. I am, maybe, at the mercy of 996 work schedule."I think I know my brother well. He gets varieties of hobbies and is driven by passion. It's not easy for him to give up what he has taken up. However, whenever he is forced into something, he would not follow through and would get messed up. I believe there must be reasons for his resignation. Or, just like what dad said, he loves freedom more than applauses."We are individuals with personalities, but are treated as if we were all the same." Tony complained. Actually, what my brother said is true in some way.I have learned something about the "996 work schedule" so far. It was enacted in some large internet companies. With ideal rewards provided, it can't be simply called a "terrible" one. However, as a matter of fact, thousands of employees like my brother are being forced to be only "employees" and to give up their free time. The 996 working schedule is against the law in some ways, for making employees work for too long."Dear brother, you are capable of the job, and you can make it. Just take it easy and make it worthwhile." I told Tony. Since he chose the job as a programmer, he is supposed to shoulder the responsibility and carry things through. Anyway, the 996 working schedule reflects the rapid development of our society which is competitive and challenging. Meanwhile, the efforts the workers take, the contributions the workers make and the sweat the workers shed are all worth respecting and admiring.However, I am pleased to see that since 996 working schedule has become a hot topic, some internet companies have introduced more positive policies to improve employees' work efficiency. As a student and a future worker, I believe the working schedule in the internet company will become more reasonable and would take better care of its employees and respect their rights. Then I will be willing to work there. Hope that everything will get better.