Life is More Than Work

Photo: Courtesy of Wang Yixin

Nowadays, the 996 work schedule is prevalently adopted by many internet companies. People who work in these companies have to spend more time on their posts to finish their job or just to make themselves become better so that they can find a foothold in the world of work and live a better life.From my point of view, the 996 work schedule is one of the measures used to by internet companies for them to do well in their businesses. At present, our country’s economy is developing at full speed. Intense competition among enterprises is common, particularly among internet companies. Internet companies need to update their ability level in technology and the types of management to make profits with a dominant market share. Consequently, enterprises and their employees have to make great efforts to grasp opportunities of development and catch up with the trend of the time.For those who are working in those internet companies, this working mode would bring some consequences. On the one hand, the 996 work schedule may bring much stress to them. Competition among colleagues also intensify. Besides, such a working mode may be a challenge to most people. It may give rise to health problems and does mental harm. Many diseases, such as like deteriorated vision and Lumbar disc protrusion might show up,. Furthermore, if a person puts all his spare time into work, this may also disturb his family dynamo. It’s also unfavorable for interpersonal relationship.On the other hand, as the saying goes, no pains, no gains. Everyone in this world wants to succeed and grow out of mediocrity. We all have to work hard to get what we desire. God is fair to everyone. Only through hard work can one expect rewards. Thus, the 996 work schedule may provide a way for people who want to be successful with their own efforts.But we should be aware that work or earning money are just a small part of life. People need to pay attention to this working mode's negative effects and minimize them. Try not to devote all their energy and time into work. People are supposed to balance their work and life. For instance, after some time at work, it is sensible to do some simple exercises. Taking a walk up and down the aisle, you will find it would not only allow your body to have a break, but would also help you relax. And it can also be instrumental in the work next. Or raise a pot of green plants on the windowsill and make a cup of tea at your desk. These adorable things are like little angels which bring the joy to people under stress. Apparently, life is more than what you are doing now, it also contains many other things. Beautiful sceneries out there in the world, delicious food mother cooks and beloved ones around you. Embrace these wonderful things and spend more time with your family after work. They also need you just like you need your work.As for me, I am willing to join a company with 996 work schedule after graduating from university. Youth is for fighting and winning. Easy and comfortable life is not what I want. This work mode would provide me with a platform to create a better life for myself. Under such condition, I can use my strengths to do what I like and harvest a sense of fulfillment at the same time. Moreover, this will practice my resilience and let me have the courage to face the challenge of the future life. I have confidence to deal with the relationship between work and life and make myself better through this way.In a word, try not to get stuck in the quagmire of work. No matter what are the circumstances, always remain hopeful and positive about life.