996: A Driving Force of the Economic Journey

Photo: Courtesy of Huang Yifei

In contemporary society, it seems common for numerous big companies to carry out a working schedule, named 996, which means that workers have to work 10 hours a day with only 2 hours’ break each day for six days a week.This schedule is a typical practice of the “overtime culture” which caught public’s attention recently. It seems to be causing some unknown consequence, and people began to present their concerns while authoritative experts haven’t agreed on whether this should be banned or restricted. Unsurprisingly, this controversial schedule became a hot topic and the opinions vary among the public. People who are against this are convinced that the damage it causes outweighs the benefits, and the stress that comes with it will considerably restrict workers’ enthusiasm and efficiency, or would even harm their health.It may be true as is assumed by them, but as one of the advocates, I insist that modern competition is increasingly tough, which would drive us youths to exert our best efforts and fulfill our potential. By putting this mechanism into practice, we are expected to work hard to achieve our Chinese Dream. Besides, due to the fact that workers have more time to work together, companies with this culture are more likely to be united and aspirant, and then spread out to drive the whole society to do so, which can be a conducive ethos. On the contrary, under the impacts of a new prevalent group named “buddha-like youths,” which represents a more comfortable and less animated lifestyle, youngsters have shown a downward willingness of hardworking. Therefore, it’s not formidable for us to imagine what a detrimental consequence this group would bring if we just let it develop without a mechanism like 996 to put some pressure upon them. If there’s no pressure, I believe that many of us are willing to give ourselves more time for leisure instead of work. Undoubtedly, as a result of that, the economy would lack stable motivation to develop further.As the saying goes,“no pains, no gains.”Generally speaking, though the schedule does trigger problems such conflicts between leisure and work, what we gain is actually more significant and crucial. Development requires efforts and sacrifice. Sticking to that schedule may turn out to be worthwhile, since over-relaxation and laziness may lead to some undesirable consequences. In view of the practical need of the society, I don’t think this system should be eliminated.Then, what we should discuss now is what to do with workers who are running with such a schedule. Apparently, a formal negotiation between employers and relevant executives about payments, welfare and workload, should be conducted, which may excessively improve the workers’ present working conditions. An exployee who contributes to the company heart and soul is supposed to get equal rights as return. To boost working efficiency, employees are also expected to give priority to works. What’s more, they should also build up a proper mindset to find balance between work and recreation. To achieve this, they should use less of the computers and tablets and do more exercises instead. The facilities offered by companies are supposed to be well-used to get them refreshed and relaxed.Owing to all the factors discussed above, I do not think it is a bad idea to take a job that requires a 996 working schedule. I am confident that I may become a better person who are able to manage things more efficiently and think of life more optimistically, and hold a clear career goal through this.