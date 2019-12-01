Say goodbye to 996

Photo: Courtesy of Tu Xiangyang

The public debate over the 996 working system is not coming to an easy end. This in itself is a puzzling phenomenon: why does an obviously illegal practice persist, even on the basic question of right and wrong? I am afraid the reason lies in the related interests. That's to say, 996 has nothing to do with struggle, but with interests. It's high time we said goodbye to 996.Needless to say, the defense team of 996 is strong, including some of the most respected star entrepreneurs in our society. Some occupy the moral commanding heights, bringing out a set of abstruse statements. They even take the legitimate eight-hour work as the opposite of working hard, claiming that 996 should be the symbol of struggling. In their view, if you work honestly for eight hours, you are not working hard, and you have no future. Unfortunately, this logic is wrong at the beginning. The forced formula "996 = struggle" does not exist. The resulting series of deductions are naturally false.For adults who are on a 996 work schedule, maybe you do have your own reasons, but what I want to suggest is: we all have the right to say no. The key is your personal choice. Do you think the benefits of hard work are more important than the present happiness? Or maybe you value spending time with your family more than ruining your youth and health too much. It's all up to you.It has to be pointed out that 996 is not a synonym for struggle, and it involves more issues of law and interests. Maybe the 996 working system does contribute to the company's development to some degree; however, it shouldn't exist at the cost of workers' health. Struggle is supposed to work on the basis that worker's legal rights get well preserved. What the Internet companies really need to do is to put forward a practical system that can protect their benefits, rather than confuse people with so many lofty words. Only in this way can the staff work with enthusiasm and the enterprise demonstrate its solidarity and great ability.As far as I'm concerned, I would never choose 996 for any reason. I'm greatly convinced that we live in the moment and we should enjoy today. After all, compared to get a higher salary at the cost of good health, quitting in time and cherishing the present day seems to be a better choice.