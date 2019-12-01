Push Yourself a Little Bit

Photo: Courtesy of Liu Zixin

The 996 work schedule, which is relatively prevalently adopted nowadays by many internet companies, has recently raised itself to one of the hottest topics of conversation. Not only is it a heatedly-discussed issue, but it is a symbol of overtime culture nowadays. Obviously, with the development of new technologies and trends, overtime schedule prevails across the country, representing people’s fear of falling behind the trend and their struggle for better living conditions as well as their pursuit of values and dreams. From my perspective, the 996 culture is somehow reasonable, regardless of some minor extreme circumstances.There is no doubt that a lot of people complain about the cruelty and frustration in the 996 work schedule. But I recognize that company’s determination to strive for a higher goal and a broader platform, as well as its employees’ perseverance to challenge their limits and find out the best selves. It is the challenges and opportunities that would drive us to work so hard. Therefore, I think some people might have over-criticized 996 work schedule. They seem to be less ready for the change of the era and the new challenges that come along.Some people may hold different opinions. They argue that in the U.S., people enjoy their lives while their enterprises keep growing and economy keeps growing. However, besides the truth that the development of the U.S. is largely attributed to its powerful technological foundations and other factors that China currently does not possess, most people who work in big companies in the U.S. are working a lot harder than we think, and their tight working schedules are nothing inferior to 996 working schedule.For those adults who are on 996 schedules, I think the first thing they need to do is to raise their efficiency and cut down on the amount of time wasted. In the ideal condition, they still have time for their family, hobbies and relaxation every day after work, Sundays, and holidays. The reason why things are not always the case is that they might not have been working efficiently enough, or their time has not been optimally spent. I admit that 996 requires strong capacity, so if you really think you cannot handle it, you should change your job and make yourself relax. Nevertheless, if you think you are capable enough, you should go for it. Double your effort, surpass your limitation and change yourself into a better one. As for most people who are working on 996 schedules, if they are given a chance to switch jobs , would they really decide to do it? I think the answer is negative because they have a firm belief: Cease to struggle means losing the battle.I like challenges and I have faith in myself. Therefore, I will take the job even if it has such working schedule. Some opponents may refute me by indicating that 996 would ruin one’s livelihoods. To be clear, I am not saying that one should simply observe 996 working schedule and put aside other aspects of lives, such as family, hobbies and relaxation. It is a matter of capability to manage one’s time. Take myself for example, although I have not started working, I have been working harder than 996 schedule ever since high school. Getting up at 6 a.m., going to bed at 10 p.m., no completely free weekends, even no winter or summer holidays, that is my daily routine. However, I manage to balance schoolwork and my hobby, and I am not the only one. My forty classmates manage to survive the same schedule, and even worse. As is known to us, nobody can succeed easily, it comes from the thorough self-control and the strong will.I always have a firm belief in human’s potential. I believe that 996 work schedule is the by-product of enormous growth of Chinese economy, technology and people’s capacity. If people do not roll up their sleeves and double their efforts to keep in pace with such rapid development, they will let slip a golden opportunity of further growth. As a famous saying goes: If I rest, I rust. Facing the huge challenges nowadays, we ought to push ourselves a little bit to go for what we want. Otherwise, we will not be able to do the work successfully.