Beijing embraces timely first snow

A child makes a snowman at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 30, 2019. Beijing saw a snowfall Friday night. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Visitors take photos of the snow-covered Palace Museum at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 30, 2019. Beijing saw a snowfall Friday night. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Visitors take photos of the snow-covered Palace Museum at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 30, 2019. Beijing saw a snowfall Friday night. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Beijing on Saturday was covered in white after experiencing the first snow this winter, which experts said was timely after a much-delayed snowfall in last year's droughty winter.The snow, which began Friday evening, reached the level of a blizzard in the outlying districts of Yanqing and Changping. In the city proper, the average precipitation was 3.1 millimeters, said the Beijing Meteorological Service."The first snowfall in Beijing this winter was most timely. Records show since 1961, Beijing's average first winter snowfall happened exactly on Nov. 29," said Guo Jinlan, a chief forecaster with the service.The city's first snow last winter did not fall until February this year.Experts expect the snow to reduce the risks of wildfire and clean the air in Beijing, whose air pollution usually deteriorates in the winter season.The city has issued an alert for icy roads and advised citizens to beware of health problems during the low temperature and windy weather after the snow.

Photo taken from Jingshan Park on Nov. 30, 2019 shows the snow-covered Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing saw a snowfall Friday night. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A tourist poses for photos at the Palace Museum after a snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 30, 2019. Beijing saw a snowfall Friday night. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Tourists visit the Palace Museum after a snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 30, 2019. Beijing saw a snowfall Friday night. (Xinhua/Wang Jin)

People take photos near one of the Palace Museum turrets after a snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 30, 2019. Beijing saw a snowfall Friday night. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2019 shows snow scenery at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing saw a snowfall Friday night. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)